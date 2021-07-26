Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and five others injured during a series of shootings early Sunday in Seattle. KOMO reports that Sunday evening, police said two people were arrested in connection with one of the shooting scenes, with a suspect expected to face a homicide charge and another suspect for unlawful discharge of a weapon. In a video posted to social media, interim Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said the shootings were linked to an abundance of guns on city streets. The shootings occurred in Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Cal Anderson Park.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy and are searching for a third man they say is the suspected shooter. The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown was shot in his police vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters. Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 46% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.