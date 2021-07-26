Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager had a key two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle’s four-run third inning, Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision, and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild-card chase with a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle took three of four in the series and pulled within 1½ games of the A’s for the second wild-card spot in the AL. The Mariners are eight games over .500 for the first time since April 2019 and improved to 23-8 in one-run games. Matt Olson and Seth Brown homered for Oakland.

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi scored in the first half, Cameron Duke added his first MLS goal in the second and Sporting Kansas City handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, beating the Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night. The matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference went to the side trying to chase down the leaders. Kansas City pulled within two points of Seattle in the West standings and has a game in hand. The Sounders also dropped a point behind New England for the overall MLS lead. Fredy Montero scored for Seattle.