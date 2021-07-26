HomeStreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $29.2 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.2 million, meeting Street forecasts.

HomeStreet shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.67, a rise of 57% in the last 12 months.

