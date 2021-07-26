Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTINGS

Police: 3 killed in shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and five others injured during a series of shootings early Sunday in Seattle. KOMO reports that Sunday evening, police said two people were arrested in connection with one of the shooting scenes, with a suspect expected to face a homicide charge and another suspect for unlawful discharge of a weapon. In a video posted to social media, interim Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said the shootings were linked to an abundance of guns on city streets. The shootings occurred in Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Cal Anderson Park.

DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Washington deputy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy and are searching for a third man they say is the suspected shooter. The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown was shot in his police vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

BC-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters. Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 46% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

AP-ID-SMALL PLANE CRASH

Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

THREE SHOT-BAR

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Spokane Valley bar, 2 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East. Authorities say deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before additional gunshots were heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement. Authorities say one man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.

COACH-VOYEURISM

Gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism, child porn

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography. The Daily Herald reports Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system. On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out. A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there. It wasn’t immediately known if Kunz has a lawyer to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

911 CALLS-NEW RESPONSE UNIT

Seattle plans to add special response for some 911 calls

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials plan to add a response unit for 911 calls that don’t require typical, armed police officers. The Seattle Times reports officials said Friday they are still working out details, and nothing will launch until at least next year. Durkan says the idea is to provide 911 dispatchers with a new option for certain calls, like wellness checks, that are associated with neither criminal nor medical emergencies. The mayor says the new response could be similar to the city’s Health One program, which sends firefighters and social workers to nonemergency medical calls. It will likely be staffed by civilian city employees, possibly partnered with particular officers.

SECURITY GUARD KILLING

Man charged in Tacoma security guard’s death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents. The News Tribune reports that on Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Patrick Byrne, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrne had an attorney. The 41-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. She was found about 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a building where she’d recently started working.