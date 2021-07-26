Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:45 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing firefighters battling California’s largest wildfire, one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

POLICE REFORM WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state is embarking on a massive experiment in police reform and accountability following the racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd’s murder last year, with nearly a dozen laws that took effect Sunday. But law enforcement officials remain uncertain about what they require. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1620 words. With AP photos. Abridged version available.

WARMING RIVERS DYING FISH

SAN FRANCISCO — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river, and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California. By Daisy Nguyen. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

DEPUTY KILLED

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Slain sheriff’s detective posthumously promoted to sergeant. SENT: 280 words.

SEATTLE SHOOTINGS

SEATTLE — Authorities in Seattle are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake City neighborhood Sunday – the fourth gun homicide in the city in 24 hours. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday called the gun violence unacceptable and said the city is moving forward with a multi-prong strategy to address it. SENT: 430 words.

LITHIUM MINE NEVADA LAWSUIT

RENO, Nev. — A federal judge has denied environmentalists’ request for a court order temporarily blocking the government from digging trenches for archaeological surveys at a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the biggest known U.S. deposit of lithium. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 730 words.

SPORTS

OLY-BKO-On-Basketball-US-Struggles

SAITAMA, Japan — Time would solve many problems for the U.S. men’s basketball team right now. A few practices to develop chemistry and figure out exactly how these roster pieces fit together would do wonders. It’s not happening. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 730 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK COUNTY MASKING: Oregon’s most populous county recommends masking

VIRUS OUTBREAK COUNTIES MASK RECOMMENDATIONS: 8 Western WA counties now recommending mask use indoors.

