TrueBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $15.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $516 million in the period.

TrueBlue shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.42, an increase of 94% in the last 12 months.

