BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

LONG TERM CARE WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two years ago, Washington became the first state in the nation to establish a defined benefit to help offset the costs of long-term care. Now, workers have just a few months to decide whether they want to buy a private plan and opt out of the state-managed program before a payroll deduction hits their paychecks starting in January. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 1020 words.

STARBUCKS RESULTS

Starbucks saw record sales in the third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

POLICE COMMANDER DISCIPLINED

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma, Washington, police lieutenant in charge when officers responded to Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s altercation with a Black newspaper carrier has been disciplined for his and other officers’ failures to turn on their body cameras. SENT: 300 words.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of official misconduct. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ALASKA

JUNEAU, Alaska. — A fully vaccinated passenger on an Alaska cruise tested positive for COVID-19 and received “private air transportation” home, according to Celebrity Cruises. SENT: 250 words.

OREGON CLEAN ENERGY BILL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which sets one of the most ambitious timelines in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 720 words.

OBIT MIKE ENZI

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died after he broke his neck in a bicycle accident. He was 77. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLY-GYM-WOMEN’S FINAL

TOKYO — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations. By Will Graves. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos.

OLY-SOF-SOFTBALL

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos.

FBC–Pac-12 Media Poll

LOS ANGELES — After taking an unusual route to its second straight Pac-12 title last season, Oregon is the preseason favorite to make it three in a row. SENT: 270 words.

FBC PAC 12 ROLOVICH

LOS ANGELES — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich lamented Tuesday that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 380 words.

BKL DREAM DUPREE: Atlanta Dream sign veteran forward Candice Dupree.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK CASE SURGE: COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged.

FRUIT COMPANY FINES: Feds issue big fine to 2 Yakima County fruit companies.

MISSING SCUBA DIVER SEARCH: Search underway for scuba diver missing in Bowman Bay.