Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge has temporarily halted a northern Idaho logging project in grizzly bear habitat following a lawsuit contending the Forest Service violated environmental laws. The court ruled Friday in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and issued a preliminary injunction on the 2,500-acre Hanna Flats Logging Project in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. The Forest Service says it doesn’t have to follow certain environmental laws because the project qualifies for a categorical exclusion. However, the court ruled that the project does not appear to qualify for an exclusion and halted logging until it rules on the merits of the case.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are working on a hemp plan to submit to federal officials this fall so that farmers can grow hemp next year. State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt tells the Capital Press that the state intends to submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by Sept. 1. Idaho lawmakers earlier this year approved growing and selling hemp products containing 0.3% or less of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high. Farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, seen by many as a health aid.

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing crews battling California’s largest wildfire. It’s one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California burned homes over the weekend in the tiny community of Indian Falls. An updated damage estimate was not available because it’s not safe for inspectors to go in. That blaze is 22% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 53% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California. A crash in one year’s class of young salmon can have lasting effects on the total population and shorten or stop the fishing season. That could be devastating to the commercial salmon fishing industry, which in California alone is worth $1.4 billion. Fishermen say the high cost of salmon is already pricing some customers out.