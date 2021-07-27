Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County, Washington, sheriff’s detective who was fatally shot Friday was promoted to honorary sergeant. Clark County Sheriff Chuck made the announcement about 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown at a news conference Monday. Brown — a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force — was fatally shot Friday evening while conducting surveillance on a group of people at an east Vancouver apartment complex. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1995. All 3 suspects in the killing of the detective are in custody.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in more than a half-dozen Washington counties are recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious delta variant. Public Health Seattle & King County officials said Monday local health officers from around the Puget Sound region joined together in the recommendation after King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued such guidance on Friday. Officials in Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties are included. Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand separately made that recommendation Monday as did officials in Multnomah County, Oregon. Washington state health officials say they support the local efforts.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake City neighborhood Sunday – the fourth gun homicide in the city in 24 hours. A Seattle police spokesperson said witnesses saw the victim returning to his apartment when a vehicle stopped and people opened fire. The Seattle Times reports that earlier Sunday, shootings in four Seattle neighborhoods left three dead and five injured. The shootings continue an ongoing uptick in gun violence that’s killed or wounded over 200 people in King County this year. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday called the gun violence unacceptable and said the city is moving forward with a multi-prong strategy to address it.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is embarking on a massive experiment in police reform and accountability following the racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd’s murder last year, with nearly a dozen laws that took effect Sunday. But law enforcement officials remain uncertain about what they require, leading to discrepancies around the state in how officers might respond — or not respond — to certain situations, including active crime scenes and mental health crises. The legislation’s many provisions include bans on chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants. They require officers to intervene if their colleagues use excessive force, and they establish a new state agency to investigate police killings.