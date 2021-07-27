Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Damian Lillard was nearly flat on his back, trying to save a possession the U.S. couldn’t afford to lose. His stumble with 17 seconds left was one of the lasting images of the Americans’ 83-76 loss to France in their men’s basketball opener at the Tokyo Games. Now, just like its guard after that fall, the U.S. has to pick itself back up again. Lillard and Bam Adebayo have already proven they can rise again after disappointment with the national team. Both were cut in previous attempts to wear the red, white and blue but have returned to become two of the most important players on this year’s team that plays Iran next.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros. Houston scored six runs in the first and led 7-0 in the fourth before Seattle started to rally. The seven-run deficit is the most the Mariners have overcome this season, and the largest cushion the AL West-leading Astros have lost. In the eighth, the Mariners loaded the bases with two outs down 8-7. Moore launched reliever Brooks Raley’s 1-1 pitch into the left field second deck for his fourth homer to complete the comeback. After giving up Moore’s slam, Raley hit J.P. Crawford in the back with a 3-1 pitch and was ejected.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for personal reasons. His decision puts the football coach and his school in an awkward position. Washington State is requiring vaccinations for all students and staff on campus with exemptions. If an exemption is granted to Rolovich, he would be required to wear a mask on campus and abide by social distancing protocols. Rolovich is likely to be a focal point on Tuesday during Pac-12 media day, which he will be attending virtually.

UNDATED (AP) — Florida State’s Scottie Barnes and preps-to-pros prospect Jonathan Kuminga headline the class of forwards in the NBA draft. Both players have the size and length to tussle inside or contribute on the perimeter. Each could go in the top five picks. Michigan’s Franz Wagner is a potential lottery along with Australian teenager Josh Giddey, who is a ball-handling playmaker. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is another player who could slide between guard or forward depending on the lineup. The forwards also includes first-round prospects in Duke’s Jalen Johnson and Stanford’s Ziaire Williams. Both are one-and-done players.