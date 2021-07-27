AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 27.

Tuesday, Jul. 27 11:30 AM Idaho Gov. Little attends Snake River Complex Fire briefing – Idaho Governor Governor Little attends a briefing and take questions from the media regarding the Snake River Complex Fire in Lewiston

Location: Hillcrest Aircraft Company, 540 Oconner Rd, Lewiston, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Tuesday, Jul. 27 12:00 PM Gun violence prevention groups host discussion on missing and murdered indigenous women – Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers host panel discussion on missing and murdered indigenous women, with lawmakers, partners and gun violence survivors. Speakers include Not Our Native Daughters in Wyoming Director Lynette Grey Bull; Montana Moms Demand Action volunteer Annie Belcourt; Students Demand Action in Idaho volunteer Lauren Axness; and Everytown for Gun Safety Research Fellow Matthew Boey

Weblinks: http://everytown.org, https://twitter.com/everytown

Contacts: Everytown for Gun Safety Press, press@everytown.org

RSVP for the event with sharris@everytown.org.

Tuesday, Jul. 27 7:00 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop – Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop to present information on an application from Falls Water Co. Inc. to build a new well, a new water-storage tank and a wellhouse along with related improvements at the company’s Taylor Mountain Water System

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

Those interested in attending can do so online or by phone. To participate online, please visit idahogov.webex.com, and enter meeting number 177 972 0470. At the next window, enter your name, e-mail address and the password JulyWorkshop. To participate by telephone, please call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 177 972 0470 when prompted.

Wednesday, Jul. 28 11:00 AM Idaho Governor Governor Little attends ribbon cutting for the new Lactalis facility

Location: 4912 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Wednesday, Jul. 28 – Friday, Jul. 30 U.S. Grains Council Annual Board of Delegates Meeting

Location: Hilton Des Moines Downtown, 435 Park St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.grains.org, https://twitter.com/USGC

Contacts: USGC, grains@grains.org, 1 202 789 0789

Thursday, Jul. 29 3:30 PM Idaho Human Rights Commission Commissioners’ Meeting

Location: Human Rights Commission, 317 W Main St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://humanrights.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Benjamin Earwicker, Idaho Human Rights Commission, Benjamin.Earwicker@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2873 x 4055

Thursday, Jul. 29 4:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Governor Little speaks at Idaho Recovery in Action Summit, The Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls (4:00 PM MDT); and attends The Famous Preston Night Rodeo, 186 W 2nd N St, Preston (8:00 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686