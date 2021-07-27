Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPUTY KILLED

Slain sheriff’s detective posthumously promoted to sergeant

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County, Washington, sheriff’s detective who was fatally shot Friday was promoted to honorary sergeant. Clark County Sheriff Chuck made the announcement about 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown at a news conference Monday. Brown — a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force — was fatally shot Friday evening while conducting surveillance on a group of people at an east Vancouver apartment complex. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1995. All 3 suspects in the killing of the detective are in custody.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNTIES MASK RECOMMENDATIONS

9 Western WA counties now recommend mask use indoors

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in more than a half-dozen Washington counties are recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious delta variant. Public Health Seattle & King County officials said Monday local health officers from around the Puget Sound region joined together in the recommendation after King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued such guidance on Friday. Officials in Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties are included. Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand separately made that recommendation Monday as did officials in Multnomah County, Oregon. Washington state health officials say they support the local efforts.

SEATTLE SHOOTINGS

Spate of shootings across Seattle kill 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake City neighborhood Sunday – the fourth gun homicide in the city in 24 hours. A Seattle police spokesperson said witnesses saw the victim returning to his apartment when a vehicle stopped and people opened fire. The Seattle Times reports that earlier Sunday, shootings in four Seattle neighborhoods left three dead and five injured. The shootings continue an ongoing uptick in gun violence that’s killed or wounded over 200 people in King County this year. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday called the gun violence unacceptable and said the city is moving forward with a multi-prong strategy to address it.

POLICE REFORM-WASHINGTON STATE

Confusion besets new police reform laws in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is embarking on a massive experiment in police reform and accountability following the racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd’s murder last year, with nearly a dozen laws that took effect Sunday. But law enforcement officials remain uncertain about what they require, leading to discrepancies around the state in how officers might respond — or not respond — to certain situations, including active crime scenes and mental health crises. The legislation’s many provisions include bans on chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants. They require officers to intervene if their colleagues use excessive force, and they establish a new state agency to investigate police killings.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing crews battling California’s largest wildfire. It’s one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California burned homes over the weekend in the tiny community of Indian Falls. An updated damage estimate was not available because it’s not safe for inspectors to go in. That blaze is 22% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 53% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

BITCOIN-RISING AGAIN

Bitcoin jumps on speculation that Amazon considering crypto

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin’s price surged again Monday after speculation that Amazon may be entering the cryptocurrency sector after it posted a job seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.” Bitcoin jumped more than 12% in the past 24 hours, nearly reaching $40,000 per coin before settling closer to $37,000. The five-week high reached Monday comes after a long slide from an April high of nearly $65,000. There is also speculation that the price surge may have also been partially due to traders buying up bitcoin to fill positions they were short on.

RIVER DEATHS

2 men dead after being pulled from the Skykomish River

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — Officials are investigating after the bodies of two men were pulled from the Skykomish River in an apparent double drowning. Rescue workers were called to Mount Index River Road in Snohomish County around 2:15 p.m. Saturday after the men were found in the river. They were at Cable Drop Trail near Sunset Falls. Bystanders pulled the men out and began CPR, before medics took over. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they were both in their 50s with one victim from Seattle and the other from Kirkland.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-US ATTORNEYS

8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of defendants in the Capitol insurrection. If confirmed, Biden’s nominees would run offices in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state. Most would be historic firsts, including the first Black or female attorneys to lead their districts. The nominees announced Monday come as the Justice Department continues to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who recently visited Chicago to announce an initiative cracking down on violent crime and gun trafficking. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are likely to be central to that effort.

