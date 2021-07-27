AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 27.

Tuesday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Oregon Health Authority Health Plan Quality Metrics Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Philip Schmidt, Oregon Health Authority, philip.schmidt@dhsoha.state.or.us

Join the webinar at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601998084?pwd=UzhFS2pCSFFLM2grTWNsSDhXUjFCZz09 * Conference line: 669-254-5252, Meeting ID: 160 199 8084, Password: 975010.

Tuesday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission Patient Equity and Governance Frame Working subcommittee meetings

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Zoom meeting. Members of the public can join remotely by phone at 1-669-254-5252; Meeting ID: 161 253 7299 Passcode: 602771

Tuesday, Jul. 27 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

1-720-707-2699 Ext. 526309737# and viaZoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5033141592

Wednesday, Jul. 28 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Conference call line, 669-254-5252; meeting ID, 161 957 0599.

Wednesday, Jul. 28 – Saturday, Jul. 31 Annual Oregon Brewers Festival

Location: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonbrewfest.com, https://twitter.com/oregonbrewfest, #OregonBrewFest

Contacts: Oregon Brewers Festival, info@oregonbrewfest.com

Thursday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Zimfest 2021 – Zimfest 2021, annual celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://zimfest.org/

Contacts: Zimfest, oc@zimfest.org