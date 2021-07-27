Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state’s highest daily case count since January based on data from the state health authority. By Sara Cline. SENT: 650 words.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of official misconduct. SENT: 310 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — Cooler weather on Tuesday helped calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West, but property losses mounted in a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend and in a remote area of Oregon that are both bracing for more hot, dry conditions that have been making the blazes so explosive. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

OREGON CLEAN ENERGY BILL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which sets one of the most ambitious timelines in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 720 words.

WILD HORSES ADOPTION PROTECTIONS

RENO, Nev. — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of the animals for slaughter, but advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLY–ATH-Salazar-Harassment

TOKYO — Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

FBC PAC 12 ROLOVICH

LOS ANGELES — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich lamented Tuesday that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 380 words.

FBC PAC 12 MEDIA POLL

LOS ANGELES — After taking an unusual route to its second straight Pac-12 title last season, Oregon is the preseason favorite to make it three in a row. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK CASE SURGE: COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged.

