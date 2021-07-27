AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 28 Icosavax expected to announce final IPO pricing – Icosavax expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the biopharmaceutical company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

Weblinks: https://icosavax.com/, https://twitter.com/Icosavax

Contacts: Icosavax press, media@icosavax.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 T-Mobile Q2 2021 earnings – T-Mobile Q2 2021 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 Icosavax shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Icosavax shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the biopharmaceutical company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

Weblinks: https://icosavax.com/, https://twitter.com/Icosavax

Contacts: Icosavax press, media@icosavax.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 Amazon.com: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Watershed Music Festival – Watershed Music Festival, country music festival taking place over consecutive weekends, headlined by Tim McCraw, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley * Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, WA

Weblinks: http://www.WatershedFest.com, https://twitter.com/WatershedFest

Contacts: Mary Hilliard, The Greenroom PR, MaryHilliard@thegreenroompr.com, 1 615 242 7444

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907