Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old girl who went missing while swimming near a southern Idaho waterfall last week was recovered Monday morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the Twin Falls girl, whose name was not released, went underwater and did not resurface on Thursday evening while swimming near Pillar Falls on the Snake River. Deputies and search and rescue divers searched for the teen and the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to lower the water flow to the falls to aid searchers. A police drone operator spotted her remains Monday morning, around the same time a nearby homeowner called to report seeing the body.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which is one of the most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions in the country, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown. The legislation signed Tuesday lays out a timetable for the state’s two major power companies — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers. Additionally, it bans the expansion or new construction of power plants that burn fossil fuels and allocates $50 million in grants for community-based energy projects, among other measures.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed by Boise police last weekend as 31-year-old Forest T. Moore. Coroner Dotti Owens said in a prepared statement that Moore was shot multiple times early Saturday after an altercation with law enforcement. Police were called to the Boise neighborhood by someone who said a person had been trespassing for a couple of nights in an enclosed area. The Boise Police Department says the officers found a man lying on the ground, and when they asked him to show his hands, he pointed a BB gun at them at close range.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of animals for slaughter. Advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions. The Bureau of Land Management said in announcing the changes that the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros. It says it intends to begin making additional inspections after adoptions, improve screening of potential adopters and other measures. The bureau says an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros living in 10 Western states is three times as many as public lands can sustain. Advocates dispute that.