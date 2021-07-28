Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Workers in Washington state have just a few months to decide whether they want to buy a private long-term insurance plan and opt out of a new state-managed program before a payroll deduction hits their paychecks in January. Under the program, workers will pay a premium of .58% of pay per paycheck. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, people who need assistance can tap into the fund to pay for things like in-home care or rides to the doctor. The lifetime maximum of the benefit is $36,500, with annual increases to be determined based on inflation. An update to the law requires people who want to opt out of the state-managed program to have a private long-term care insurance plan in place before Nov. 1, and then apply for an exemption.

SEATTLE (AP) — A report shows Seattle police officers continue to stop and use force against Black people far more frequently than white people. The Seattle Times reports Seattle police watchdogs and civil libertarians say they are alarmed and disappointed. The report found that Black people, per capita, were seven times more likely to be subjected to force by Seattle police than white people, and five times more likely to be stopped and questioned. Native Americans were nine times more likely to be stopped. The document was completed in January and posted on the police department’s website July 15. Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz says the department will embrace their mandate to end bias in policing.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say COVID-19 cases are now surging throughout the state as the highly contagious delta variant becomes more widespread. The state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the surge and that to get it under control, more people need to be vaccinated. Acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said with transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters. Health officials in at least nine western Washington counties on Monday recommended mask wearing in public indoor spaces to help stop COVID-19 spread.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon and updated national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, state health officials have announced they are recommending that people — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in public indoor settings. The announcement Tuesday occurred the same day that the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new and presumed COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest daily case count since January based on recent data.