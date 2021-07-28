Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered for Seattle against the team that traded him across the diamond during batting practice, but the Houston Astros held off a ninth-inning rally to beat the Mariners 8-6. The playoff-contending Mariners made two trades during the day. They sent relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for Toro and reliever Joe Smith, and later got starter Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh for two minor leaguers. Toro was taking his pregame swings for Houston when he learned about the deal. The infielder walked to the other dugout, put on his new uniform and went back to the batting cage. Toro had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth off Astros closer Ryan Pressly. Seattle had won four in a row.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners in an odd intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other. Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to Houston with infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith going back to Seattle. The move bolsters a Houston bullpen that has struggled at times this season. On Seattle’s side, it appears a baffling decision to give up its most dominant reliever while failing to fill a position of need with the Mariners just one game behind Oakland in the AL wild-card race.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have indeed traded left-hander Tyler Anderson to a playoff contender — he’s going to the Seattle Mariners, not the Philadelphia Phillies. Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to sending the 31-year-old Anderson to the Phils. Instead, he wound up on the other coast, when the Mariners made their second trade of the day that involved pitching. Seattle sent a pair of minor leaguers, catcher Carter Bins and righty Joaquin Tejada, to the Pirates. Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. Hours before that, the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman, one of the best relievers in the majors this season, and pitcher Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has lamented that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private. Rolovich made his comments during a Zoom call with sports writers covering Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles. Rolovich was the only conference coach not at the W Hollywood Hotel for media day, where proof of vaccination was required for those in attendance. Rolovich says he isn’t against vaccinations and supports those who choose to be vaccinated, including players, staff, and coaches.