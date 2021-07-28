ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

05-13-29-32-36

(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $135,600

Lotto America

18-32-46-48-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(eighteen, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

Lucky For Life

17-20-26-44-48, Lucky Ball: 5

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

Pick 3 Day

9-0-8

(nine, zero, eight)

Pick 3 Night

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-2-6

(nine, three, two, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-8-6-2

(four, eight, six, two)

Powerball

25-30-53-59-60, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(twenty-five, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

Weekly Grand

04-07-13-15-30

(four, seven, thirteen, fifteen, thirty)