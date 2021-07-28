Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Body of missing swimmer found near southern Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old girl who went missing while swimming near a southern Idaho waterfall last week was recovered Monday morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the Twin Falls girl, whose name was not released, went underwater and did not resurface on Thursday evening while swimming near Pillar Falls on the Snake River. Deputies and search and rescue divers searched for the teen and the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to lower the water flow to the falls to aid searchers. A police drone operator spotted her remains Monday morning, around the same time a nearby homeowner called to report seeing the body.

Oregon governor signs ambitious clean energy bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which is one of the most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions in the country, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown. The legislation signed Tuesday lays out a timetable for the state’s two major power companies — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers. Additionally, it bans the expansion or new construction of power plants that burn fossil fuels and allocates $50 million in grants for community-based energy projects, among other measures.

Coroner identifies man who was shot, killed by Boise police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed by Boise police last weekend as 31-year-old Forest T. Moore. Coroner Dotti Owens said in a prepared statement that Moore was shot multiple times early Saturday after an altercation with law enforcement. Police were called to the Boise neighborhood by someone who said a person had been trespassing for a couple of nights in an enclosed area. The Boise Police Department says the officers found a man lying on the ground, and when they asked him to show his hands, he pointed a BB gun at them at close range.

US vows to improve protections for wild horse adoptions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of animals for slaughter. Advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions. The Bureau of Land Management said in announcing the changes that the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros. It says it intends to begin making additional inspections after adoptions, improve screening of potential adopters and other measures. The bureau says an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros living in 10 Western states is three times as many as public lands can sustain. Advocates dispute that.

Officials: 4 dead after jet crash near Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people have died in a crash of a business jet near Lake Tahoe. The Federal Aviation Administration says Monday afternoon’s crash killed the two crew members and two passengers on the twin-engine plane. The Bombardier CL 600 went down while trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport. The aircraft burned and authorities say DNA will be used to determine the identities of the victims. The FAA says the crash occurred under unknown circumstances. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge has temporarily halted a northern Idaho logging project in grizzly bear habitat following a lawsuit contending the Forest Service violated environmental laws. The court ruled Friday in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and issued a preliminary injunction on the 2,500-acre Hanna Flats Logging Project in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. The Forest Service says it doesn’t have to follow certain environmental laws because the project qualifies for a categorical exclusion. However, the court ruled that the project does not appear to qualify for an exclusion and halted logging until it rules on the merits of the case.