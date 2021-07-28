Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada plan to tour an area blackened by one of two massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the U.S. West. Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack fire along the state line comes as nearly 80 wildfires continue to destroy land and homes in a dozen states. Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather will return later in the week and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.

Ex-lawmaker who let protesters in OR Capitol gets probation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol has pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct. The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot. Last month Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, became the first member of the Oregon House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

Oregon health officials recommend wearing masks indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon and updated national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, state health officials have announced they are recommending that people — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in public indoor settings. The announcement Tuesday occurred the same day that the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new and presumed COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest daily case count since January based on recent data.

Oregon governor signs ambitious clean energy bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which is one of the most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions in the country, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown. The legislation signed Tuesday lays out a timetable for the state’s two major power companies — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers. Additionally, it bans the expansion or new construction of power plants that burn fossil fuels and allocates $50 million in grants for community-based energy projects, among other measures.

Report: SPD stops Black people, Native Americans more

SEATTLE (AP) — A report shows Seattle police officers continue to stop and use force against Black people far more frequently than white people. The Seattle Times reports Seattle police watchdogs and civil libertarians say they are alarmed and disappointed. The report found that Black people, per capita, were seven times more likely to be subjected to force by Seattle police than white people, and five times more likely to be stopped and questioned. Native Americans were nine times more likely to be stopped. The document was completed in January and posted on the police department’s website July 15. Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz says the department will embrace their mandate to end bias in policing.

US vows to improve protections for wild horse adoptions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of animals for slaughter. Advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions. The Bureau of Land Management said in announcing the changes that the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros. It says it intends to begin making additional inspections after adoptions, improve screening of potential adopters and other measures. The bureau says an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros living in 10 Western states is three times as many as public lands can sustain. Advocates dispute that.

COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say COVID-19 cases are now surging throughout the state as the highly contagious delta variant becomes more widespread. The state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the surge and that to get it under control, more people need to be vaccinated. Acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said with transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters. Health officials in at least nine western Washington counties on Monday recommended mask wearing in public indoor spaces to help stop COVID-19 spread.

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California. A crash in one year’s class of young salmon can have lasting effects on the total population and shorten or stop the fishing season. That could be devastating to the commercial salmon fishing industry, which in California alone is worth $1.4 billion. Fishermen say the high cost of salmon is already pricing some customers out.