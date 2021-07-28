Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LONG-TERM CARE-WASHINGTON

Deadline coming on WA long-term care: private or state plan?

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Workers in Washington state have just a few months to decide whether they want to buy a private long-term insurance plan and opt out of a new state-managed program before a payroll deduction hits their paychecks in January. Under the program, workers will pay a premium of .58% of pay per paycheck. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, people who need assistance can tap into the fund to pay for things like in-home care or rides to the doctor. The lifetime maximum of the benefit is $36,500, with annual increases to be determined based on inflation. An update to the law requires people who want to opt out of the state-managed program to have a private long-term care insurance plan in place before Nov. 1, and then apply for an exemption.

REPORT-POLICE STOPS-BLACK PEOPLE

Report: SPD stops Black people, Native Americans more

SEATTLE (AP) — A report shows Seattle police officers continue to stop and use force against Black people far more frequently than white people. The Seattle Times reports Seattle police watchdogs and civil libertarians say they are alarmed and disappointed. The report found that Black people, per capita, were seven times more likely to be subjected to force by Seattle police than white people, and five times more likely to be stopped and questioned. Native Americans were nine times more likely to be stopped. The document was completed in January and posted on the police department’s website July 15. Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz says the department will embrace their mandate to end bias in policing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASE SURGE

COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say COVID-19 cases are now surging throughout the state as the highly contagious delta variant becomes more widespread. The state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the surge and that to get it under control, more people need to be vaccinated. Acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said with transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters. Health officials in at least nine western Washington counties on Monday recommended mask wearing in public indoor spaces to help stop COVID-19 spread.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health officials recommend wearing masks indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon and updated national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, state health officials have announced they are recommending that people — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in public indoor settings. The announcement Tuesday occurred the same day that the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new and presumed COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest daily case count since January based on recent data.

AP-US-OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Ex-lawmaker who let protesters in OR Capitol gets probation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol has pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct. The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot. Last month Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, became the first member of the Oregon House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA

Alaska cruise passenger tests positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Celebrity Cruises says a fully vaccinated passenger on an Alaska cruise tested positive for COVID-19 and received “private air transportation” home. The cruise line said Tuesday that a passenger reported cold-like symptoms to the ship’s medical personnel Sunday and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The person was isolated in the ship’s medical facility for monitoring. The company said it did contact tracing and tested the person’s close contacts, who were all negative for the virus. State health officials have said vaccines are the best defense against the spread of COVID-19 but they’re “not perfect.”

OREGON-CLEAN ENERGY BILL

Oregon governor signs ambitious clean energy bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which is one of the most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions in the country, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown. The legislation signed Tuesday lays out a timetable for the state’s two major power companies — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers. Additionally, it bans the expansion or new construction of power plants that burn fossil fuels and allocates $50 million in grants for community-based energy projects, among other measures.

POLICE COMMANDER DISCIPLINED

Tacoma cop disciplined for officers not using bodycams

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma, Washington, police lieutenant in charge when officers responded to Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s altercation with a Black newspaper carrier has been disciplined for his and other officers’ failures to turn on their body cameras. The Seattle Times reports newly-released records show Lt. Robert G. Stark was given a letter of reprimand in May following an internal investigation which found he arrived at the scene of a call for service, failed to activate his body camera and did not ensure officers on scene had theirs activated. The investigation exonerated four other officers who responded to Troyer’s Jan. 27 emergency call because they fell under a grace period from discipline.

MISSING SCUBA DIVER

Search underway for scuba diver missing in Bowman Bay

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old Bellevue man who went missing while scuba diving in Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay. The man, an experienced scuba diver, and his wife were in a small boat in Bowman Bay Sunday when the man dove into the water. The man’s wife waited about 30 minutes for the man to resurface but he never did. After about four hours of searching Sunday, the search was suspended. On Monday, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search for the man.

DEPUTY KILLED

Slain sheriff’s detective posthumously promoted to sergeant

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County, Washington, sheriff’s detective who was fatally shot Friday was promoted to honorary sergeant. Clark County Sheriff Chuck made the announcement about 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown at a news conference Monday. Brown — a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force — was fatally shot Friday evening while conducting surveillance on a group of people at an east Vancouver apartment complex. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1995. All 3 suspects in the killing of the detective are in custody.