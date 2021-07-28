AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 28.

Wednesday, Jul. 28 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Conference call line, 669-254-5252; meeting ID, 161 957 0599.

Wednesday, Jul. 28 – Saturday, Jul. 31 Annual Oregon Brewers Festival

Location: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonbrewfest.com, https://twitter.com/oregonbrewfest, #OregonBrewFest

Contacts: Oregon Brewers Festival, info@oregonbrewfest.com

Thursday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Zimfest 2021 – Zimfest 2021, annual celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://zimfest.org/

Contacts: Zimfest, oc@zimfest.org