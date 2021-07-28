Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:15 p.m.

YORK STATUE TOPPLED

PORTLAND, Ore. — A statue in Portland, Oregon, commemorating York, an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition, has been toppled and damaged, officials said. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance Wednesday as they toured a region blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West. By Sam Metz. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 580 words.

CANNABIS DELTA 8 DEBATE

NEW YORK — A chemical cousin of pot’s main intoxicating ingredient has rocketed to popularity over the last year, and the cannabis industry and state governments are scrambling to reckon with it amid debate over whether it’s legal. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 970 words.

SPORTS

FBN CHARGERS CAMP OPENS

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was so excited to see fans that he forgot about social distancing mandates. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 510 words.

IN BRIEF

HOMELESS-CAMPING FIRE BAN: Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season.

SHOOTING AT OFFICERS SENTENCE: Man gets 23 years for shooting at 3 cops, injuring detective.

