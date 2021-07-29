Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.78 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $15.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.22 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $113.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $106 billion to $112 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $119.25 billion.

Amazon shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $3,592.47, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN