BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Washington at 2:08 p.m.

SEATTLE HOMELESS INITIATIVE

SEATTLE — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. SENT: 360 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITAL STRAIN

PENDLETON, Ore. — More than half the patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority webpage monitoring hospital bed capacity showed that of the three hospital regions east of the Cascades, there were only eight intensive care unit beds available out of 81. SENT: 300 words.

DEPUTY KILLED

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail. UPCOMING: 480 words by 3 p.m.

PHILANTHROPY GATES SCOTT CHALLENGE

An initiative from philanthropists Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott and the family foundation of billionaire Lynn Schusterman awarded $40 million Thursday to four promoting gender equality projects in tech, higher education, caregiving and minority communities. By Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON RESULTS

Amazon on Thursday turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, coming up short of Wall Street expectations in revenue but beating on profits. By Anne D’innocenzio. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBN HALL OF FAME JAMES

INDIANAPOLIS — Edgerrin James took pride in exceeding his standards — and ignoring everyone else’s. It made him a perfect complementary piece to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison in Indianapolis. SENT: 1020 words.

OLY–BKL-US-DOMINANT BIGS

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talented post players, possibly the best ever assembled. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 520 words.

HKN MAJOR MOVES

NHL teams combined for a series of splashes in free agency, managing to make major moves despite the salary cap staying flat for a third straight year. By Larry Lage. SENT: 580 words.

IN BRIEF

INQUESTS POLICE SHOOTINGS: Inquests into fatal shootings by police to resume