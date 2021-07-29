Fortive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $180.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 66 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share.

Fortive shares have decreased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.04, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

