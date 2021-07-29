Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather officials say heat and wildfire danger is expected starting Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon, including Portland, and southwest Washington. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner told the Statesman Journal it will be hot, but temperatures are not expected to reach levels experienced last month during the deadly heatwave. Officials in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plan to open five cooling centers and 15 libraries with extended hours.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is “examining” whether or not to mandate that state workers get vaccinated, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the state and COVID-19 cases spike. In addition, following national updated mask guidance the Oregon Department of Education has not immediately required the state’s public schools to adopt indoor mask mandates, and it remains unclear whether it will do so at all. Under current guidelines from the state’s department of education, individual districts can decide whether to require students, staff and faculty to wear masks inside school buildings.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a statue in Portland, Oregon, commemorating an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition was toppled and damaged. A Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that the bust of York was torn from its pedestal and significantly damaged Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The bust mysteriously appeared in February in a southeast Portland park where a statue of Harvey Scott stood until it was torn down. Scott was a conservative and editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage. It remains unclear who created or placed the York bust. Parks and Recreation staff will inspect the statue to determine if it can be salvaged.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the same as before, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to make the the new guidance mandatory because he didn’t want to take away a benefit from those who are vaccinated, and he still had hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming weeks. Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year, and noted that is a legal requirement not up to the local jurisdictions.