Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather officials say heat and wildfire danger is expected starting Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon, including Portland, and southwest Washington. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner told the Statesman Journal it will be hot, but temperatures are not expected to reach levels experienced last month during the deadly heatwave. Officials in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plan to open five cooling centers and 15 libraries with extended hours.

SEATTLE (AP) — Three schoolteachers in Washington state who sued chemical company Monsanto over exposure to materials in fluorescent lights have been awarded $185 million. The law firm representing the teachers says the jury returned the verdict Tuesday. The teachers say they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington. PCBs are mixtures of compounds that were banned four decades ago over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, said the company disagreed with the verdict and may appeal.

SEATTLE (AP) — At least nine Seattle bars temporarily closed because a worker tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person. The Seattle Times reports the Unicorn on Capitol Hill and Jupiter bar in Belltown each had two vaccinated workers who tested positive for COVID-19, and bar management says they immediately shut down. Owners at both bars say they plan to reopen Friday since test results for the rest of their staff were negative. They also plan to invoke new safety measures. The closures come as King County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the highly infectious delta variant.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the same as before, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to make the the new guidance mandatory because he didn’t want to take away a benefit from those who are vaccinated, and he still had hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming weeks. Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year, and noted that is a legal requirement not up to the local jurisdictions.