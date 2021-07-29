Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jamal Adams walked out to the field about an hour into the first Seattle Seahawks practice of training camp in the role of spectator. Coach Pete Carroll says that would have been the case for Adams even if there weren’t ongoing talks about a contract extension. Adams is still recovering after undergoing offseason surgery on both hands and a shoulder. Carroll says he remains optimistic that the lingering contract situation can be resolved in the near future.

SEATTLE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs and lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Wednesday. It was the 13th time this season Gurriel has had at least three hits. Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who have won seven of their last nine games. Starter Jake Odorizzi gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, and held Seattle scoreless through five before allowing a couple of home runs in the sixth.

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer is going from anchoring a Presidents Trophy-winning roster to the unknowns of playing for an expansion franchise. The Seattle Kraken had plenty of money to throw at Grubauer to make it happen. The Kraken made a trio of signings on the first day of NHL free agency but there was no bigger splash than agreeing to terms with Grubauer on a six-year, $35.4 million contract. The 29-year-old Grubauer was 30-9-1 last season with the Colorado Avalanche with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Seattle also bolstered its forward lines by signing Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Wennberg.

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball was an integral part of Catie Griggs’ life growing up just not when it came to her career. Now it will dominate her professional life as she takes over as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners. Griggs was formally introduced in her new role before the Mariners closed out a homestand against Houston. She spent the past four seasons as the chief business officer for the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer and will oversee all aspects of the Mariners organization outside of baseball operations.