IdaCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $70 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.38.

The utility company posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $4.90 per share.

IdaCorp shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

