Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Idaho at 4 p.m.

IDAHO GOVERNOR-MISSISSIPPI ABORTION CASE

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday signed onto an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the court’s landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. He joined Republican governors from 11 other states in supporting a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The law would allow exceptions in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 530 words.

BOY SCOUTS-SEX ABUSE-IDAHO LAWSUIT

BOISE — An Idaho man is suing the Boy Scouts of America for failing to warn children that took part in the youth program that they could be exposed to sex abusers. The man, who uses the name Mark Doe 14 in the federal lawsuit because he was a victim of child sex abuse, said an assistant troop leader raped and sexually abused him when he was 11 or 12 years old and threatened to kill his family if he reported the abuse. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL STRAIN

PENDLETON, Ore. — More than half the patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The hospitalizations come as Umatilla County reports about 8% of the state’s total cases over the past two weeks despite accounting for just 2% of its population, the East Oregonian reported. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-SCHOOL MASKS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors this fall, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday. The decision follows this week’s updated national masking guidelines and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, due to the highly transmissible delta variant. By Sara Cline. SENT: 420 words.

SEATTLE HOMELESS INITIATIVE

SEATTLE — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. The King County Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday morning that the measure — Charter Amendment 29 — had 34,714 valid signatures. It needed 33,060 to qualify for a vote. SENT: 360 words.

