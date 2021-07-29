Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-GRAY-WOLVES-RELISTING-PETITION

Coalition seeks relisting of gray wolves in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sent a formal petition to relist gray wolves as an endangered species throughout the U.S. West. The move Thursday is in response to new laws in Idaho and Montana intended to significantly reduce wolf populations. Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and others sent the petition Thursday to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups cite unregulated hunting, poaching and genetic problems involving small wolf populations. The agency is supposed to respond to the petition within 90 days on whether there is enough information for a potential listing under the Endangered Species Act.

BOY SCOUTS-SEX ABUSE-IDAHO LAWSUIT

Idaho man sues Boy Scouts over alleged childhood sex abuse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is suing the Boy Scouts of America for failing to warn children that took part in the youth program that they could be exposed to sex abusers. The man, who uses the name Mark Doe 14 in the federal lawsuit, said he was a member of the Mountain West Council of the Boy Scouts in the 1970s and 1980s. A Mountain West Council spokesperson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Doe says in the lawsuit that an assistant troop leader sexually abused him when he was 11 or 12 years old. The Boy Scouts of America has faced hundreds of lawsuits from adults who said they were molested as children by leaders and volunteers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-SCHOOL MASKS

Oregon to require masks indoors for K-12 schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors come fall. Governor Kate Brown’s announcement Thursday follows this week’s updated national mask guidance in schools and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, due to the highly transmissible delta variant. In a statement from the Oregon Department of Education officials say they are working to create a rule requiring face coverings in all indoor school settings — both public and private — for all individuals two years and older. This includes students, staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors. Officials say the rule will take effect upon adoption, but the exact date is unclear.

IDAHO GOVERNOR-MISSISSIPPI ABORTION CASE

Idaho governor signs onto major abortion-rights challenge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed onto an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the court’s landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. On Thursday, he joined Republican governors from 11 other states in supporting a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The law would allow exceptions in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall and could rule on it in the spring. The Mississippi case is the first big abortion-rights test in a Supreme Court reshaped with three conservative justices nominated by then-President Donald Trump.

SEATTLE HOMELESS INITIATIVE

Seattle homelessness initiative qualifies for ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. The King County Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday morning that the measure — Charter Amendment 29 — had 34,714 valid signatures. It needed 33,060 to qualify for a vote. Charter Amendment 29 would force the mayor to create 2,000 shelter or housing spaces within a year, budget 12% of the city’s general fund for homelessness and human services, and when there is enough housing or shelter for people living outside in Seattle keep public spaces free of homeless encampments.

WINDSHIELD-ROCK-FATAL

Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield

MALAD, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 10-year-old girl died after a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in. The Idaho State Journal reports the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said Kambrie Horsley was in the passenger seat of the vehicle driven by her father Brad Horsley on a road near Malad on Monday when a 4-inch rock struck her in the head, the Idaho State Journal reported. The rock was dislodged from the roadway by a semi truck driving along the same road. The girl was taken by air ambulance to a Salt Lake City hospital, but died of her injuries.