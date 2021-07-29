Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HEATWAVE EXPECTED

Heatwave expected in northwest Oregon, southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather officials say heat and wildfire danger is expected starting Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon, including Portland, and southwest Washington. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner told the Statesman Journal it will be hot, but temperatures are not expected to reach levels experienced last month during the deadly heatwave. Officials in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plan to open five cooling centers and 15 libraries with extended hours.

Oregon governor weighs vaccine mandate for state workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is “examining” whether or not to mandate that state workers get vaccinated, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the state and COVID-19 cases spike. In addition, following national updated mask guidance the Oregon Department of Education has not immediately required the state’s public schools to adopt indoor mask mandates, and it remains unclear whether it will do so at all. Under current guidelines from the state’s department of education, individual districts can decide whether to require students, staff and faculty to wear masks inside school buildings.

Statue of Black hero on Lewis & Clark trip toppled in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a statue in Portland, Oregon, commemorating an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition was toppled and damaged. A Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that the bust of York was torn from its pedestal and significantly damaged Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The bust mysteriously appeared in February in a southeast Portland park where a statue of Harvey Scott stood until it was torn down. Scott was a conservative and editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage. It remains unclear who created or placed the York bust. Parks and Recreation staff will inspect the statue to determine if it can be salvaged.

Washington state recommends vaccinated wear masks indoors

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the same as before, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to make the the new guidance mandatory because he didn’t want to take away a benefit from those who are vaccinated, and he still had hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming weeks. Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year, and noted that is a legal requirement not up to the local jurisdictions.

California, Nevada governors tour site of huge wildfire

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states. Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather is returning and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.

Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland plans to prohibit people from camping in forested areas of the city to protect individuals experiencing homelessness and people in nearby homes from potentially deadly wildfires. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council approved the new rule Wednesday. The council also directed the fire marshal to find ways to minimize fire threats and occurrences. The city will work to relocate encampments in high-risk fire areas during wildfire season or whenever a burn ban is declared by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Portland has a multiple parks that are considered high-risk hazard zones including Forest Park, the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area, Linnton Park, Marquam Nature Park and others.

Man gets 23 years for shooting at 3 cops, injuring detective

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for shooting at three Salem police officers in a car chase during a drug investigation. The Statesman Journal reports Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The Marion County District Attorney’s office says Maciel-Salcedo shot at Salem police detectives Angus Scott Emmons, Oscar Zambrano and Anthony Burke last July 17. The shooting happened during a chase prompted by a police investigation into Maciel-Salcedo’s alleged involvement in a drug crime at his residence. District attorney officials say Emmons was struck in the arm by a bullet.

Ex-lawmaker who let protesters in OR Capitol gets probation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol has pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct. The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot. Last month Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, became the first member of the Oregon House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.