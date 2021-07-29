Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HEATWAVE EXPECTED

Heatwave expected in northwest Oregon, southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather officials say heat and wildfire danger is expected starting Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon, including Portland, and southwest Washington. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner told the Statesman Journal it will be hot, but temperatures are not expected to reach levels experienced last month during the deadly heatwave. Officials in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plan to open five cooling centers and 15 libraries with extended hours.

AP-US-MONSANTO-COURT-RULING

Monsanto told to pay teachers $185M over chemical exposure

SEATTLE (AP) — Three schoolteachers in Washington state who sued chemical company Monsanto over exposure to materials in fluorescent lights have been awarded $185 million. The law firm representing the teachers says the jury returned the verdict Tuesday. The teachers say they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington. PCBs are mixtures of compounds that were banned four decades ago over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, said the company disagreed with the verdict and may appeal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR CLOSURES

9 Seattle bars close temporarily due to COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — At least nine Seattle bars temporarily closed because a worker tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person. The Seattle Times reports the Unicorn on Capitol Hill and Jupiter bar in Belltown each had two vaccinated workers who tested positive for COVID-19, and bar management says they immediately shut down. Owners at both bars say they plan to reopen Friday since test results for the rest of their staff were negative. They also plan to invoke new safety measures. The closures come as King County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the highly infectious delta variant.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state recommends vaccinated wear masks indoors

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the same as before, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to make the the new guidance mandatory because he didn’t want to take away a benefit from those who are vaccinated, and he still had hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming weeks. Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year, and noted that is a legal requirement not up to the local jurisdictions.

KING COUNTY COURT BACKLOG BUDGET

King County Council approves $42M for court backlog

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has approved over $42 million in supplemental funding for the county’s backlogged criminal legal system. The Seattle Times reports that amount is far less than judges, prosecutors and public defenders requested, and far more than advocates, who consider the system unjust, wanted to see. The money mostly comes from the COVID-19 relief package passed by congressional Democrats and will go toward hiring more full-time court staffers and 100 temporary positions to help facilitate court operations. The court funding was part of a much larger budget package but stood out as one of the few county COVID-19 funding proposals in the last year that has drawn significant opposition.

AP-US-YORK-STATUE-TOPPLED

Statue of Black hero on Lewis & Clark trip toppled in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a statue in Portland, Oregon, commemorating an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition was toppled and damaged. A Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that the bust of York was torn from its pedestal and significantly damaged Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The bust mysteriously appeared in February in a southeast Portland park where a statue of Harvey Scott stood until it was torn down. Scott was a conservative and editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage. It remains unclear who created or placed the York bust. Parks and Recreation staff will inspect the statue to determine if it can be salvaged.

SCUBA DIVER-BODY RECOVERED

Body of scuba diver was recovered in Bowman Bay

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a man who went missing while scuba diving in Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay has been recovered. The search for the 67-year-old Bellevue man, an experienced scuba diver, began Sunday after he failed to resurface after a dive while on a boat with his wife. The Skagit County and Island County sheriff’s offices, the Coast Guard and State Parks responded to the initial search efforts for the man. After being found Tuesday, the man’s body was released to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. That’s according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

MURDER-GUILTY PLEA

Tacoma man pleads guilty in 2018 murder of 34-year-old woman

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 52-year-old Tacoma, Washington man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with a baseball bat and gun on federal land in 2018. Prosecutors say Bobbie Anson Pease entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday. Pease and co-defendant Jeremy Warren killed the woman in a wooded area on Joint Base Lewis-McChord property after accusing her of stealing a drug pipe and pocket knife. Her body was later discovered by railroad workers. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a 26-year prison term when he’s sentenced on October 22.

REPORT-POLICE STOPS-BLACK PEOPLE

Report: SPD stops Black people, Native Americans more

SEATTLE (AP) — A report shows Seattle police officers continue to stop and use force against Black people far more frequently than white people. The Seattle Times reports Seattle police watchdogs and civil libertarians say they are alarmed and disappointed. The report found that Black people, per capita, were seven times more likely to be subjected to force by Seattle police than white people, and five times more likely to be stopped and questioned. Native Americans were nine times more likely to be stopped. The document was completed in January and posted on the police department’s website July 15. Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz says the department will embrace their mandate to end bias in policing.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PROPERTY-COVENANTS

State lawmakers work to strip old ‘whites only’ covenants

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s reckoning on race has given new momentum to efforts to help U.S. homeowners somehow disassociate their properties with historic, racially restrictive property covenants. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 10 states this year passed or are currently considering a wide range of bills concerning restrictive covenants that are based upon race or religion. Three states passed such legislation in 2020. Even though the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 ruled that racially restrictive housing covenants were unenforceable under the U.S. Constitution, many still remain today, often to the surprise of homeowners.