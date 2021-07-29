AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 10:00 AM Dem Reps. Peter DeFazio and Paul Tonko call for investment in water infrastructure – Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio and Paul Tonko call on Congress to fully invest in strengthening the nation’s ‘aging water infrastructure’, via press call with Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice founder Catherine Flowers, BlueGreen Alliance Midwest Regional Field Organizer Richard Diaz, and NEW Caucus Chairperson Yvette Jordan

Weblinks: http://tonko.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/reppaultonko

Contacts: Matt Sonneborn, Office of Rep. Paul Tonko, Matt.Sonneborn@mail.house.gov, 1 202 680 8902; Nolan Bush, Smoot Tewes Group, nolan@stgresults.com, 1 425 780 0237;

DIAL-IN: 877-229-8493 PIN: 114565

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Zimfest 2021 – Zimfest 2021, annual celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://zimfest.org/

Contacts: Zimfest, oc@zimfest.org