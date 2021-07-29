Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:15 p.m.

WATER WARS DRY WELLS

MALIN, Ore. — Dozens of homeowners’ wells have gone dry, leaving them with no running water in an area near the Oregon-California border where the American West’s worsening drought has taken a dramatic toll. At least 120 — and probably several hundred — domestic wells have dried up in the past few weeks. By Gillian Flaccus and Nathan Howard. SENT: 1270 words. With AP photos.

GRAY WOLVES RELISTING PETITION

BOISE, Idaho — Wildlife advocates on Thursday petitioned federal officials to restore federal protections for gray wolves throughout the U.S. West after Idaho and Montana passed laws intended to drastically cut their numbers. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON SCHOOL MASKS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors this fall, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 420 words.

DEPUTY KILLED

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail. SENT: 520 words.

PORTLAND HOMELESS WILDFIRES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, has banned homeless people from camping in forested parks to both protect them from potential wildfires and prevent them from accidentally starting blazes during a summer of drought and record-breaking heat. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE HOMELESS INITIATIVE

SEATTLE — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. SENT: 360 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITAL STRAIN

PENDLETON, Ore. — More than half the patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority webpage monitoring hospital bed capacity showed that of the three hospital regions east of the Cascades, there were only eight intensive care unit beds available out of 81. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: Unemployed Oregonians to lose pandemic benefits in September.

