Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.9 million.

Riverview Bancorp shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.96, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

