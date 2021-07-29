Seattle Genetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) _ Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.6 million in its second quarter.

The Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $388.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.6 million.

Seattle Genetics shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $146.95, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGEN