T-Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $978 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $19.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.39 billion.

T-Mobile shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $144.63, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS