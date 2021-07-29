WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)Hit 5
10-11-26-30-40
(ten, eleven, twenty-six, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000Keno
02-07-14-16-20-26-30-33-35-39-40-47-52-53-55-57-63-64-75-79
(two, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)Match 4
01-05-16-24
(one, five, sixteen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $166 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
Comments