Washington Daybook

Thursday, Jul. 29 9:00 AM Bicameral Dems reintroduce the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights – Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Ben Ray Lujan and Rep. Pramila Jayapal reintroduce the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, legislation that includes domestic workers in common workplace laws for the first time while creating new protections and stronger ways to enforce them

Thursday, Jul. 29 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine and Seattle Mayor Durkan make 'Health Through Housing' annoucnements – King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor jenny Durkan announce announce three new 'Health Through Housing' purchase agreements, via press conference

Thursday, Jul. 29 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses 'a pathway to citizenship for all' – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and OneAmerica Executive Director Roxana Norouzi discuss 'the urgent need for a pathway to citizenship for all', via Twitter live

Thursday, Jul. 29 5:00 PM PracticeLink Virtual Career Fair

Thursday, Jul. 29 T-Mobile Q2 2021 earnings – T-Mobile Q2 2021 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Thursday, Jul. 29 Icosavax shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Icosavax shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the biopharmaceutical company announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $15 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $14 – $16

Thursday, Jul. 29 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Thursday, Jul. 29 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Thursday, Jul. 29 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q4 2021 Ex-dividend date

Thursday, Jul. 29 T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Thursday, Jul. 29 Amazon.com: Q2 2021 Results

Friday, Jul. 30 10:30 AM Port of Seattle demonstrates environmental improvements at Burien park – Port of Seattle Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck, Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta, and EarthCorps project managers and crew host media to tour the park improvements and learn about the restoration work

Friday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Watershed Music Festival – Watershed Music Festival, country music festival taking place over consecutive weekends, headlined by Tim McCraw, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley * Last year's festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Friday, Jul. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Friday, Jul. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Results

