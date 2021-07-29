Washington Reit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.6 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 33 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

The company’s shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.69, an increase of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRE