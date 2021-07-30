BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:00 p.m.

MASK MANDATES

PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. By Sara Cline. SENT: 380 words.

BIDEN WILDFIRES

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in western states, as climate change has worsened the spread and ferocity of the blazes. By Josh Boak. SENT: 290 words.

SEATTLE POLICE CALLS REPORT

SEATTLE — New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers. SENT: 420 words.

US-SCI-MOON LANDER APPEAL

The federal government Friday rejected an appeal by billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to get in on NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon by using rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

REL–AME ZION CHURCH BISHOP REMOVED

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. By Peter Smith. SENT: 460 words.

AP EXCHANGE NEZ PERCE HOMELAND

Nez Perce Tribe stages blessing ceremony at Joseph, Oregon, property located in Wallowa Valley, which was part of its traditional homeland. By Eric Barker of the Lewiston Tribune. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

HKN–KRAKEN GRUBAUER

SEATTLE — When the NHL free agency window opened, the Seattle Kraken’s front office was stunned to see goaltender Philipp Grubauer wasn’t already headed back to Colorado. They weren’t alone. By Tim Booth. SENT: 510 words. With AP photos.

FBN GRIFFIN TWINS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Griffin twins are already talking trash, and there’s still nearly three months to go before they’re on opposite sidelines for the first time in their lives. SENT: 710 words.

OLY–BKL-US NEWCOMERS

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. women’s basketball has won six consecutive gold medals by being able to successfully meld first-time Olympians with veterans. SENT: 480 words. By Teresa M. Walker.

IN BRIEF

SHERRIFF’S DRUG INVESTIGATORS LAWSUIT: Drug investigators sue county, say reputations tarnished

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT: Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest.

COURTHOUSE EMPLOYEE ASSAULTED: Employee attacked in county courthouse bathroom, 1 arrested

AMAZON EU FINE: EU regulators fine Amazon $886 million

DEER DISEASE ANACORTES: Deer in Anacortes test positive for viral infection