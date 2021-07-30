Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the declaration will free up more resources and activate the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the heatwave. People who need relief in the Portland metro area can find information on transportation to cooling centers by calling 211 and waiting for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources. The 211 service will keep the prompt for the rest of summer after some confusion and delays during the last heatwave.

UNDATED (AP) — A recently demoted Seattle police commander has filed a $5.48 million discrimination and retaliation claim against the city, alleging interim police Chief Adrian Diaz made him the scapegoat during last year’s police clashes with racial justice demonstrators. Capt. Steve Hirjak says in the claim, filed Thursday, that Diaz demoted and falsely blamed him for the improper actions of another commander, who gave riot-gear clad officers the orders to use tear gas and blast balls into a largely peaceful crowd on June 1, 2020. The 51-year-old Hirjak, a 27-year veteran who became the department’s first Asian American assistant chief in 2018, contends his May 26 demotion and other mistreatment have marred his career.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Guillermo Raya Leon made his first appearance in county court Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated murder in the death of detective Jeremy Brown and possession of a stolen gun. A phone message for his attorney seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. Authorities arrested Raya Leon Sunday in Salem, Oregon after he fled from the Friday shooting of Brown, who was working undercover doing surveillance on Raya Leon at an apartment complex in Vancouver.

MALIN, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of homeowners’ wells have gone dry, leaving them with no running water in an area near the Oregon-California border where the American West’s worsening drought has taken a dramatic toll. At least 120 — and probably several hundred — domestic wells have dried up in the past few weeks. The news comes just a few months after the U.S. government shut off federally controlled irrigation water to hundreds of farmers in the area for the first time ever. Farmers have drawn on deeper wells to try to salvage some crops. That, plus a historic drought, have depleted shallower groundwater normally tapped by homes and hobby farms.