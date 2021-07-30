Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. women’s basketball has won six consecutive gold medals by being able to successfully meld first-time Olympians with veterans. The Tokyo Games are no different. With six newcomers on the team, USA Basketball’s latest crop of Olympic rookies is giving early indications of being more than up to sustaining the standard of excellence in the American’s pursuit of a seventh straight gold medal. A’ja Wilson has led the U.S. in scoring each of the first two games. Chelsea Gray and Jewel Loyd are providing a spark in the backcourt. Gray is playing meaningful minutes off the bench, and Loyd added 12 points Friday in a 86-69 win over Japan.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Rashaad Penny is back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks at the start of training camp. And for the first time in quite a while, Penny appears fully healthy. Penny’s career through his first three seasons in Seattle has been defined by injuries and setbacks. His toughest injury was a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season and caused him to miss most of 2020. But he knows the importance of this season and producing for Seattle with his rookie contract expiring after this upcoming season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle pitcher Héctor Santiago was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances. While the sticky stuff penalty was with pay, the suspension under MLB’s drug program will cost him about half his $700,000 major league salary. A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. He is a 10-year major league veteran, going 48-51 with a 4.12 ERA and six saves.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen. They acquired right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder. Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier in the week. Castillo has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. More important for Seattle, Castillo will be under club control through the 2024 season.