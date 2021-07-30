Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon governor declares heat emergency; 211 helpline active

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the declaration will free up more resources and activate the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the heatwave. People who need relief in the Portland metro area can find information on transportation to cooling centers by calling 211 and waiting for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources. The 211 service will keep the prompt for the rest of summer after some confusion and delays during the last heatwave.

Protests: Seattle police commander files claim over demotion

A recently demoted Seattle police commander has filed a $5.48 million discrimination and retaliation claim against the city, alleging interim police Chief Adrian Diaz made him the scapegoat during last year’s police clashes with racial justice demonstrators. Capt. Steve Hirjak says in the claim, filed Thursday, that Diaz demoted and falsely blamed him for the improper actions of another commander, who gave riot-gear clad officers the orders to use tear gas and blast balls into a largely peaceful crowd on June 1, 2020. The 51-year-old Hirjak, a 27-year veteran who became the department’s first Asian American assistant chief in 2018, contends his May 26 demotion and other mistreatment have marred his career.

Man accused of killing detective ordered held without bail

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Guillermo Raya Leon made his first appearance in county court Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated murder in the death of detective Jeremy Brown and possession of a stolen gun. A phone message for his attorney seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. Authorities arrested Raya Leon Sunday in Salem, Oregon after he fled from the Friday shooting of Brown, who was working undercover doing surveillance on Raya Leon at an apartment complex in Vancouver.

Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin

MALIN, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of homeowners’ wells have gone dry, leaving them with no running water in an area near the Oregon-California border where the American West’s worsening drought has taken a dramatic toll. At least 120 — and probably several hundred — domestic wells have dried up in the past few weeks. The news comes just a few months after the U.S. government shut off federally controlled irrigation water to hundreds of farmers in the area for the first time ever. Farmers have drawn on deeper wells to try to salvage some crops. That, plus a historic drought, have depleted shallower groundwater normally tapped by homes and hobby farms.

Oregon to require masks indoors for K-12 schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors come fall. Governor Kate Brown’s announcement Thursday follows this week’s updated national mask guidance in schools and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, due to the highly transmissible delta variant. In a statement from the Oregon Department of Education officials say they are working to create a rule requiring face coverings in all indoor school settings — both public and private — for all individuals two years and older. This includes students, staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors. Officials say the rule will take effect upon adoption, but the exact date is unclear.

Portland bans homeless camps in forest areas amid wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has banned homeless people from camping in forested parks to both protect them from potential wildfires and prevent them from accidentally starting blazes. The City Council adopted the rule Wednesday amid a summer of drought and record-breaking heat. The so-called high-risk hazard zones include Portland’s famous Forest Park and heavily forested wetlands and natural areas around the city. Forest Park is one of the largest urban forests in the U.S. The city says there have been frequent reports of fires at unsanctioned campsites. An advocacy group says the solution is “half baked” unless the city also provides safe places for displaced residents to go.

Seattle homelessness initiative qualifies for ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. The King County Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday morning that the measure — Charter Amendment 29 — had 34,714 valid signatures. It needed 33,060 to qualify for a vote. Charter Amendment 29 would force the mayor to create 2,000 shelter or housing spaces within a year, budget 12% of the city’s general fund for homelessness and human services, and when there is enough housing or shelter for people living outside in Seattle keep public spaces free of homeless encampments.

COVID-19 surge straining Eastern Oregon hospitals

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Officials say over half of all patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19. The East Oregonian reports the hospitalizations come as Umatilla County reported about 8% of the state’s total cases over the past two weeks despite accounting for just 2% of its population. The county’s case rate during that same time period was more than seven times higher than Oregon’s highly-populated Multnomah and Washington counties. Umatilla County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Oregon, with fewer than 40% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.