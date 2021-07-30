Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNVACCINATED CASES

Report: 94% of COVID-19 deaths among not fully vaccinated

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from the Washington state Department of Health says more than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations were among people not fully vaccinated. The Seattle Times reports data released Wednesday shows that between February and June, residents 12 and older who weren’t fully vaccinated made up approximately 97% of COVID-19 cases, 96% of hospitalizations and 94% of deaths in the state. In a news release, health officials said the report “underscores once again the need for people to get vaccinated now, if they haven’t already.”

SEATTLE POLICE-DEMOTION-CLAIM

Protests: Seattle police commander files claim over demotion

A recently demoted Seattle police commander has filed a $5.48 million discrimination and retaliation claim against the city, alleging interim police Chief Adrian Diaz made him the scapegoat during last year’s police clashes with racial justice demonstrators. Capt. Steve Hirjak says in the claim, filed Thursday, that Diaz demoted and falsely blamed him for the improper actions of another commander, who gave riot-gear clad officers the orders to use tear gas and blast balls into a largely peaceful crowd on June 1, 2020. The 51-year-old Hirjak, a 27-year veteran who became the department’s first Asian American assistant chief in 2018, contends his May 26 demotion and other mistreatment have marred his career.

DEPUTY KILLED

Man accused of killing detective ordered held without bail

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Guillermo Raya Leon made his first appearance in county court Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated murder in the death of detective Jeremy Brown and possession of a stolen gun. A phone message for his attorney seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. Authorities arrested Raya Leon Sunday in Salem, Oregon after he fled from the Friday shooting of Brown, who was working undercover doing surveillance on Raya Leon at an apartment complex in Vancouver.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-SCHOOL MASKS

Oregon to require masks indoors for K-12 schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors come fall. Governor Kate Brown’s announcement Thursday follows this week’s updated national mask guidance in schools and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, due to the highly transmissible delta variant. In a statement from the Oregon Department of Education officials say they are working to create a rule requiring face coverings in all indoor school settings — both public and private — for all individuals two years and older. This includes students, staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors. Officials say the rule will take effect upon adoption, but the exact date is unclear.

SEATTLE HOMELESS INITIATIVE

Seattle homelessness initiative qualifies for ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — A campaign to alter Seattle’s city charter and force it to handle homelessness differently, known as Compassion Seattle, has officially qualified to appear on the November ballot. The King County Department of Elections confirmed Wednesday morning that the measure — Charter Amendment 29 — had 34,714 valid signatures. It needed 33,060 to qualify for a vote. Charter Amendment 29 would force the mayor to create 2,000 shelter or housing spaces within a year, budget 12% of the city’s general fund for homelessness and human services, and when there is enough housing or shelter for people living outside in Seattle keep public spaces free of homeless encampments.

HIKER DIES

Washington hiker found dead in California’s Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A hiker from Washington state has been found dead in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures have been among the hottest in the world. Authorities say 68-year-old Douglas Branham of Tukwila had planned a 12-mile round trip through the salt flats of the California park but missed a flight home on Tuesday. He was discovered by helicopter on Wednesday. Authorities say Branham may have begun his hike earlier this week when temperatures in the park reached 118 degrees. The Inyo County coroner’s office will determine the cause of his death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL STRAIN

COVID-19 surge straining Eastern Oregon hospitals

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Officials say over half of all patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19. The East Oregonian reports the hospitalizations come as Umatilla County reported about 8% of the state’s total cases over the past two weeks despite accounting for just 2% of its population. The county’s case rate during that same time period was more than seven times higher than Oregon’s highly-populated Multnomah and Washington counties. Umatilla County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Oregon, with fewer than 40% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

INQUESTS-POLICE SHOOTINGS

Inquests into fatal shootings by police to resume

SEATTLE (AP) — Inquests into fatal shootings by police can resume for the first time in three years in King County. The probes will now include changes that were opposed by law enforcement agencies. Executive Dow Constantine signed an order Wednesday allowing for the inquests, which are required for any death involving law enforcement. The new procedures come nearly three years after Constantine signed similar executive orders changing the process to make it more fair. After a legal challenge, the Washington Supreme Court upheld Constantine’s revisions and adopted recommendations by some families that expand the process and require law enforcement to participate.

HEATWAVE EXPECTED

Heatwave expected in northwest Oregon, southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather officials say heat and wildfire danger is expected starting Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon, including Portland, and southwest Washington. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing 100 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner told the Statesman Journal it will be hot, but temperatures are not expected to reach levels experienced last month during the deadly heatwave. Officials in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plan to open five cooling centers and 15 libraries with extended hours.

AP-US-MONSANTO-COURT-RULING

Monsanto told to pay teachers $185M over chemical exposure

SEATTLE (AP) — Three schoolteachers in Washington state who sued chemical company Monsanto over exposure to materials in fluorescent lights have been awarded $185 million. The law firm representing the teachers says the jury returned the verdict Tuesday. The teachers say they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington. PCBs are mixtures of compounds that were banned four decades ago over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, said the company disagreed with the verdict and may appeal.