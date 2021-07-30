AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jul. 30.

Friday, Jul. 30 11:45 AM President Biden and Vice President Harris meet governors to discuss wildfire prevention – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response efforts and to hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season. Both deliver remarks and hear from Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jay Inslee (Washington), Brad Little (Idaho), Gavin Newsom (California), and Tim Walz (Minnesota) (11:45 AM EDT). Later, the president hosts Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss the recent demonstrations in Cuba and the administration’s response (4:45 PM EDT), before traveling to Camp David to spend the weekend (departs 6:00 PM EDT)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

For wildfire meeting: In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 11:25 AM – Stakeout Location) * For Cuba meeting: In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 4:25 PM – Palm Room Doors) * For departure: Final Gather 5:40 PM – Palm Room Doors