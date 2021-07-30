Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Oregon at 3:15 p.m.

MASK MANDATES

PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. By Sara Cline. SENT: 380 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

PARADISE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up Friday but it was because the flames were chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built, authorities said. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

BIDEN WILDFIRES

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in western states, as climate change has worsened the spread and ferocity of the blazes. By Josh Boak. SENT: 290 words.

SEATTLE POLICE CALLS REPORT

SEATTLE — New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers. SENT: 420 words.

REL–AME ZION CHURCH BISHOP REMOVED

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. By Peter Smith. SENT: 460 words.

AP EXCHANGE NEZ PERCE HOMELAND

Nez Perce Tribe stages blessing ceremony at Joseph, Oregon, property located in Wallowa Valley, which was part of its traditional homeland. By Eric Barker of the Lewiston Tribune. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

US-EX-NBA-PLAYER SISTER ARRESTED

NEW YORK — The sister of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced Friday to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for threatening a woman who testified against him at his New York City gun possession trial. SENT: 240 words.

IN BRIEF

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT: Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest.

The AP-Portland, Ore.